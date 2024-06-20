Diljit Dosanjh gets shout out from actor Siddharth over his appearance on Jimmy Fallon show

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on the popular The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. He performed his hit tracks G.O.A.T and Born To Shine to a thrilled audience. He was introduced as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” by the talk show host.

Diljit received praise from his fans worldwide over his appearance on The Tonight Show. Members from the Indian film industry also hailed him. Actor Siddharth on took to Instagram Story and gave a shout out to Diljit. “Chak de...LEGEND,” he wrote, sharing a clip from Diljit’s performance.

Diljit appeared on stage dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, complete with a matching turban, embodying his cultural roots. After delivering his hit songs, Diljit sang the line “Mein hu Punjab” from his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Videos posted on Fallon’s official Instagram captured Diljit teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments, including a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show.

Diljit was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also played a role in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. His much-awaited song titled Bhairava Anthem starring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD was also released on Monday.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres this month. Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film. Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada. Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry.