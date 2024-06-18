Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

In a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage, Diljit Dosanjh made his debut appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a sensational performance that left audiences mesmerised. Diljit performed his hit songs Born To Shine and G.O.A.T., showcasing his signature blend of energy and charisma.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actor ended the performance with Mai hoon Punjab. The official YouTube channel of The Tonight Show shared the video where Jimmy Fallon could be seen introducing Dosanjh with enthusiasm, proclaiming, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour making his US TV debut performing Born To Shine and G.O.A.T. Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!"

Diljit, dressed in a traditional Punjabi attire featuring an all-white kurta and tehmat, captured hearts with his spirited rendition of Punjabi music on a prestigious international platform. His performance resonated deeply with fans, who took to social media to express their pride and excitement.

Ahead of his performance, Diljit shared candid moments with Jimmy Fallon backstage, revealing their camaraderie. Videos posted on Fallon's official Instagram captured Dosanjh teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments, including a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show. Diljit's appearance on The Tonight Show marks yet another milestone in his career. Recently, he made headlines as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the esteemed Coachella music festival.-

On the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. His much-awaited song titled Bhairava Anthem starring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD was also released on Monday. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.