Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, fans react

April 17, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Diljit is the first Punjabi artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

ANI

Diljit Dosanjh firing it up at 2023 ‘Coachella’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The weekend performance marks his dominance not only in the Punjabi industry but on a global level.

Diljit entered the stage with a complete Punjabi vibe by wearing a black kurta and tamba. He completed the look with a black turban, sunglasses, and a pair of yellow gloves.

Dosanjh dropped an Instagram post on Sunday. His fans reacted with love for the singer, expressing how he made India proud.

Bollywood celebrities also congratulated the singer via their Instagram. Several Punjabi singers too commented on Diljit's milestone.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an Instagram reel of her Udta Punjab co-star performing at Coachella. She wrote, "The OG' with multiple heart and star emojis.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also referred to Diljit as G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) on his Instagram story. Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her happiness for Diljit taking Punjabi culture to new heights. Rakul shared the performance reel of Dosanjh and wrote, "Wohoo Punjabi Fever at Coachella. What a firecracker performer you are. Dil Jit Lita Sab Da"

Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe

Related Topics

Indian cinema / music

