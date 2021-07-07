Dilip Kumar passes away | Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, more react

The Hindi cinema icon died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness

Legendary Hindi actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and movie fans.

Popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Obituary | Dilip Kumar, the pole star of the golden age of Hindi cinema, no more

The actor’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, posting, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

From Devdas and Andaz to Mughal-e-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, the actor absolutely revelled in a varity of roles over the decades.

Tributes and condolences for the cultural icon flew in from all quarters, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the first to react.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” he posted on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.”

Actor Akshay Kumar called him “The Hero.”

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn recalled when he shared many moments with the legend: “Some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji.”

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi called it the "end of an era."

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Shashi Tharoor also reacted, posting that, "Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” #DilipKumar’s work shines on."