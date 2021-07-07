  • The Package

Dilip Kumar (1922 - 2021): The end of an era

Dilip Kumar  

Legendary Hindi actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and movie fans. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Kumar's official Twitter account also confirmed the news, posting, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Tributes for the cultural icon flew in from all quarters, with political figures as well as film celebrities expressing their condolences.

From Devdas and Andaz to Mughal-e-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, the actor absolutely revelled in a variety of roles. The Hindu pays tribute to the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood' and his illustrious career that spanned over five decades.

