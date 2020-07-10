‘Dil Bechara’ title track: Sushant Singh Rajput, A.R. Rahman deliver instant crowd-pleaser

The first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara has been released: the title track, sung by composer A.R. Rahman himself.

With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song seems to be the meet-cute for Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi’s characters in the film, as the former is performing on stage in a college auditorium and later bursts into an impromptu dance along with the students in the audience. An instant crowd-pleaser, the track with Rahman’s vocals sets expectations high for the rest of the album.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with the Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The catch? He’s had a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer.

The film is set for release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.