‘Dil Bechara’ title track: Sushant Singh Rajput, A.R. Rahman deliver instant crowd-pleaser

The first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara has been released: the title track, sung by composer A.R. Rahman himself.
With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song seems to be the meet-cute for Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi’s characters in the film, as the former is performing on stage in a college auditorium and later bursts into an impromptu dance along with the students in the audience. An instant crowd-pleaser, the track with Rahman’s vocals sets expectations high for the rest of the album.
Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.
Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with the Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The catch? He’s had a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer.
The film is set for release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath