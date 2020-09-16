Telugu cinema Movies

Digital première for ‘Colour Photo’

Suhas and Chandini in ‘Colour Photo’

Suhas and Chandini in ‘Colour Photo’   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Colour Photo, the Telugu film written and directed by Sandeep Raj and starring Suhas, Sunil and Chandini Chowdary is scheduled to première digitally on Aha, on October 23, coinciding with the Dasara festive weekend.

This will be the second direct OTT Telugu release in October on Aha, following director Vijay Kumar Konda’s Orey Bujjiga starring Raj Tarun, Malvika Nair and Hebah Patel, on October 2.

Colour Photo is a romance drama that’s set in the mid-1990s and takes a look at caste and colour issues with a story inspired by real-life incidents. The story is penned by Sai Rajesh who has also co-produced the film with Benny Muppaneni.

Harsha Chemudu, Divya Drishti and ‘Kancharapalem’ Subbarao also star in this film that has music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Venkat R Shakamuri.

Leading up to the film’s digital streaming, a few well-known personalities from Telugu cinema including actors Aadarsh Balakrishna and Siddhu Jonnalagadda among others, have been posting their photographs in black and white on social media, to whip up curiosity about Colour Photo.

