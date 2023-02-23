‘Die Hart: The Movie’ review: Kevin Hart’s modest meta action-comedy plays to its strengths

February 23, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Hollywood might be replete with spoof films that take a dig at notable films from that brand of films, but we rarely have films that poke fun at a genre on the whole. Kevin Hart’s meta take on action films, aptly titled Die Hart, does that, albeit in a self-contained manner.

Bored of being a comedian and dissed for being the ‘sidekick’ for Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, who plays a fictionalised version of himself, experiences a meltdown in a reality show and decides to become an action hero. What happens to be the tried-and-tested route to that destination is to enrol in an Action Hero School, that’s founded, managed and staffed by Ron Wilcox (John Travolta). Once the initial fascination weans away, Kevin finds the place and Wilcox to be creepy, and his doubts go up exponentially when Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel) becomes a part of the equation. What the shrouding mystery is, and whether Hart has what it takes to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars are the questions Die Hart: The Movie answers.

Die Hart: The Movie (English) Director: Eric Appel Cast: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett Runtime: 84 minutes Storyline: A comedy actor decides to become an action hero and joins an ‘Action Star School’ only to experience life-changing developments

Macroscopically, Die Hart: The Movie is a small and simple attempt at action comedy; while the film does a mediocre job of satiating the pangs of the genre’s loyalists, it’s when we read between the lines to see what its true intentions are, that it feels more delectable. As a reimagining of the 2020 series of the same name, the film works predominantly thanks to its low stakes and even lesser run-time. Filled with meta-references and name-dropping of some of the most famous names from the industry, Die Hart... wastes no opportunities in taking a dig at cliches of the testosterone-heavy action genre.

Despite a shallow premise in which you see the twists coming a mile away and action that’s sub-par even when compared to Hart’s previous works like Central Intelligence and the Jumanji films, Die Hart... works for its comedy. With Brooklyn Nine-Nine maker Eric Appel at the helm and a performer like Hart shouldering the film along with an impressive line-up of talent, the humour keeps flowing even when the film shifts towards darker territories. A scene involving Hart’s fear of squirrels and another one where he hangs from atop a building for dear life, only for people to think he’s reenacting a scene from Ride Along 2, make for some of the most hilarious moments of the film. Travolta aces the role of the hyper mentor Wilcox and brings in a sense of uneasiness both for Hart and the audience. Hartnett appears in a brief but welcoming cameo. Nathalie, who has been seen in action titles like Game of Thrones and the Fast & Furious films as a damsel in distress, gets to finally be in the thick of the action.

On the flip side, the narrative holds back its punches on every other aspect except the humour, and what we get is a rather dry interpretation of a series that already conveys the same story, but with more substance given the format. Die Hart: The Movie could have been more had the canvas it is mounted upon been larger, but nevertheless this satire is bound to make you smile through a slew of chuckle-worthy moments.

Die Hart: The Movie will stream on Prime Video from 24 February 2023