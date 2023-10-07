ADVERTISEMENT

Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ to get remakes in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi: report

October 07, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Released in 2006, the National Award-winning comedy follows a middle-class family who improvise a plan to reclaim their plot of land from a moneyed builder

The Hindu Bureau

Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol in a still from ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’

Dibakar Banerjee’s corrosive cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla! is getting remakes in Telugu, Marathi and Kannada, reported Variety.

Released in 2006, the widely-loved film follows a middle-class Delhi family who improvise a plan to reclaim their plot of land from a moneyed builder. It was written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Banerjee in his directorial debut. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Tara Sharma played the principal characters. Vinay Pathak and late actors Navin Nischol and Nitesh Pandey were also featured in the cast.

The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for the year 2006.

Adarsh Eshwarappa, known for films like Bhinna (2019) and Shuddhi (2017), will helm the Kannada remake of Khosla Ka Ghosla!, the report said. Vinod Anantoju and Kedar Shinde will direct the Telugu and Marathi versions respectively. The remakes were announced on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents and Film Market, Variety added.

Khosla Ka Ghosla was previously remade in Tamil as Poi Solla Porom (2008). The film was directed by A. L. Vijay and featured Karthik Kumar, Nedumudi Venu and others.

