Diane Kruger, Suzanne Clement to star alongside Richard Gere in 'Longing'

‘Longing’ is an English remake of the Israeli movie of the same name

PTI
November 10, 2022 14:51 IST

Diane Kruger | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actors Diane Kruger and Suzanne Clement have joined Hollywood veteran Richard Gere in the English remake of the Israeli movie Longing.

In the film, Gere essays the role of a bachelor who is forced to analyse his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago.

According to Deadline, Kruger will play Alice, the favourite teacher of Gere's son while Clement will star as the boy's mother, Rachel. Savi Gabizon, who penned and directed the original film, is returning to helm.

Longing will be produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Current Flow Entertainment’s Alexander Vinnitski and Arbitrage Pictures’ Neil Mathieson.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to attract such a stellar and multi award-winning cast for this very special and beautiful film, clearly a testament to Savi’s screenplay and vision for this English language remake," Vinnitski said in a statement.

The project is an official treaty co-production between Canada and Israel. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017.

