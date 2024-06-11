Diane Kruger, Jo Joyner to lead psychological thriller ‘Little Disasters’

Actors Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner will feature in Little Disasters, the upcoming psychological thriller series from streamer Paramount+. Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the show will explore female friendships and motherhood through "the lens of four women with little in common apart from their due dates".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, Kruger will portray the role of Jess, whereas Joyner will star as doctor Liz. “When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services on her longtime friend.

“This decision sets in motion a chain of events that show how one moment can fracture and nearly destroy entire families and friendships," reads the official logline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) stars as corporate lawyer Charlotte and Emily Taaffe (The Rising) as free-spirited Mel. The shooting for Little Disasters is underway.

The series will also feature JJ Feild as Ed, who is rich but overstretched, Ben Bailey Smith as Liz’s husband Nick and Stephen Campbell Moore, who plays Rob, Mel’s husband. Directed by Eva Sigurdardottir, the series is produced by Roughcut Television in association with Fremantle.

ALSO READ:‘One Piece’ makes history as the first anime to debut on Las Vegas Sphere

Previously, Vaughan's 2018 book Anatomy of a Scandal was adapted by Netflix into a series, which starred Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.