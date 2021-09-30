Diana Penty to star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supernatural thriller

The film will mark the second collaboration between director Sabbir Khan andNawazuddinafter 2017’s ‘Munna Michael’

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty have been roped in for a supernatural thriller to be directed by Sabbir Khan.

According to a source close to the project, the film is titled “Adbhut”.

“We have Nawazuddin and Diana on board for the movie, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan. It is a supernatural thriller,” the source said.

The film is most likely to go on floors next month.

It marks the second collaboration between Sabbir andNawazuddinafter 2017’s “Munna Michael”.

Nawazuddin, who has received a best actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Netflix film “Serious Men”, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Kangana Ranaut’s production “Tiku Weds Sheru”, and romantic-comedies “Jogira Sa Ra Ra”, opposite Neha Sharma, and “Bole Chudiyan” with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Diana is awaiting the release of “Shiddat”, which is slated to be released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan.