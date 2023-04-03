Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'

April 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Actor Diana Penty has boarded the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Section 84, the makers announced Monday. The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Trailer fame.

Diana said it has been a dream-come-true moment for her to be working with Bachchan. " Section 84 is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary Mr Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest! Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best," the actor, known for Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi, said in a statement.

The upcoming feature film marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries Yudh and Te3n. Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.