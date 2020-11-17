‘Dial M For Murder’ anthology series from Alicia Vikander, Terence Winter in the works

17 November 2020 12:00 IST

Actor Alicia Vikander is developing a Dial M For Murder anthology series at MGM/UA Television with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter.

The limited series is based on the 1952 play of the same name by Frederick Knott, which was also adapted into the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock movie.

According to Deadline, Vikander is executive producing the project through her Vikarious Film banner and is also in talks to potentially star in the series, which tells the suspense thriller story from the female perspective.

Michael Mitnick is on board as creator and writer.

Winter and Andrew Mittman of 1.21 and Lloyd Braun are also executive producing.

“Dial M For Murder” is being developed as a suspense thriller anthology series with all the follow-up installments to be told by female point of view.

The original “Dial M For Murder” focuses on a retired tennis champion who discovers that his wife has had an affair and hires an acquaintance to murder her.

However, the plan backfires and the wife kills her assassin. Her husband frames her for the man’s murder, with his plan only uncovered with the help of his wife’s lover hours before she was to be executed after being sentenced to death.

Vikander will next be seen in Gloria Steinem movie “The Glorias, in which she plays the iconic activist. She is also looking forward to the release of The Green Knight”.