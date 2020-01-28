Dia Mirza breaks down during discussion on climate change, insists ‘it’s not a performance’

Talking during a discussion on climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020, actor Dia Mirza suddenly broke down profusely.

She then explained the reason for her crying, stating, “Don’t hold back from being an ‘empath’. Don’t be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it. Feel the full extent of everything. It gives us strength. It does. This is not a performance.”

The actor also refused to accept a paper tissue to wipe her tears saying she ‘doesn’t need paper’ (to indicate her take on environmental issues) and addressed the audience defiantly.

Mirza then said she was so emotional because, “My day started really well yesterday. But then, this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, who I followed for a while. His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. Some great people and species are being lost in this world. It pains, frightens and intimidates us. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we do take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low.”

The actor was talking about the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas.

After a video of Dia Mirza’s speech at JLF 2020 went viral, the actor was subjected to a series of comments from users on social media, with some supporting her stance on climate change, while others called her a ‘desi’ version of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.