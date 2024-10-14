ADVERTISEMENT

Dia Mirza appointed as jury for ALT Environmental Film Festival 2024

Published - October 14, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The festival, running from November 22 to December 8, will showcase 72 films, including 38 India premieres

The Hindu Bureau

Dia Mirza | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has been appointed as a jury member for the 2024 edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). The festival, running from November 22 to December 8, will showcase 72 films, including 38 India premieres, highlighting critical environmental issues such as climate change and wildlife conservation.

Mirza expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet.”

This year’s festival aims to extend its impact beyond traditional venues, with screenings in 55 small towns and villages across India, alongside 45 screenings in 14 major cities.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna highlighted the significance of these efforts, saying, “It’s crucial to engage communities beyond metro cities in these discussions, and cinema has the power to connect people from different walks of life.”

