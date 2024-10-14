GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dia Mirza appointed as jury for ALT Environmental Film Festival 2024

The festival, running from November 22 to December 8, will showcase 72 films, including 38 India premieres

Published - October 14, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has been appointed as a jury member for the 2024 edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). The festival, running from November 22 to December 8, will showcase 72 films, including 38 India premieres, highlighting critical environmental issues such as climate change and wildlife conservation.

Dia Mirza breaks down during discussion on climate change, insists ‘it’s not a performance’

Mirza expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet.”

This year’s festival aims to extend its impact beyond traditional venues, with screenings in 55 small towns and villages across India, alongside 45 screenings in 14 major cities.

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza’s ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ to be re-released in theatres

Festival Director Kunal Khanna highlighted the significance of these efforts, saying, “It’s crucial to engage communities beyond metro cities in these discussions, and cinema has the power to connect people from different walks of life.”

Published - October 14, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Related Topics

film festival / Hindi cinema / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.