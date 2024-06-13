ADVERTISEMENT

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Partners’ locks release date

Updated - June 13, 2024 11:58 am IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:32 am IST

Directed by Naveen John, the film also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, and Rony David Raj among others

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Partners’ | Photo Credit: @navcj1/Instagram

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, directed by Naveen John, has locked its release date.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled a special poster to announce that the film will be released in theatres on June 28.

Written by Naveen himself, along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V, Partners is billed as a period thriller. The first-look poster released earlier this week featured Dhyan with a file in his hand, while the rest of the cast appears in the background on what looks like a bed of gold bars.

The cast of the film features Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films

