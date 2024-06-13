Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Partners’ locks release date

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, directed by Naveen John, has locked its release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled a special poster to announce that the film will be released in theatres on June 28.

Written by Naveen himself, along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V, Partners is billed as a period thriller. The first-look poster released earlier this week featured Dhyan with a file in his hand, while the rest of the cast appears in the background on what looks like a bed of gold bars.

The cast of the film features Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.