Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Partners’ gets new release date

Published - June 24, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Directed by Naveen John, the film also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, and Rony David Raj among others

The Hindu Bureau

New release date announcement poster of ‘Partners’ | Photo Credit: @navcj1/Instagram

The makers of Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, directed by Naveen John, have announced a new release date.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on June 28, will now release in theatres on July 5, the makers announced on Monday with a new poster.

Written by Naveen himself, along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V, Partners is billed as a period thriller. The cast of the film features Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films.

