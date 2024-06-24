GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Partners’ gets new release date

Directed by Naveen John, the film also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, and Rony David Raj among others

Published - June 24, 2024 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New release date announcement poster of ‘Partners’

New release date announcement poster of ‘Partners’ | Photo Credit: @navcj1/Instagram

The makers of Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, directed by Naveen John, have announced a new release date.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on June 28, will now release in theatres on July 5, the makers announced on Monday with a new poster.

‘Gaganachari’ movie review: A fun-filled sci-fi film which celebrates yesteryear Malayalam cinema
‘Ullozhukku’ movie review: Urvashi’s powerhouse performance carries this haunting drama

Written by Naveen himself, along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V, Partners is billed as a period thriller. The cast of the film features Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.