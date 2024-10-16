ADVERTISEMENT

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next titled ‘Oru Vadakkan Therottam’

Published - October 16, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next, ‘Oru Vadakkan Therottam’, is directed by Binun Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Dhyan Sreenivasan | Photo Credit: dhyansreenivasan/Instagram

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming movie has been titled Oru Vadakkan Therottam. Directed by Binun Raj, the Malayalam movie is bankrolled by Open Arts Creation in association with Surya S Cinema and Vivox Movie House.

Details of the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced. Reports say Dhyan is set to play a character who is forced to work as an autorickshaw driver after his graduation.

The movie is scripted by Sanu Ashok. Pavi K Pavan is the cinematographer while Jithin DK is the editor. Berny Tanson has been roped in as the music composer.

Meanwhile, Dhyan is awaiting the release of Anand Sreebala, also starring Arjun Ashokan. He will next be seen in Thrayam, which has Anarkali Marikar in a prominent role. The movie is set to hit the screens on October 25.

