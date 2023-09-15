Dhyan Sreenivasan: ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’ is an entertainer with a feel of Malayalam films of the 1980s-90s with situational comedy thrown in

September 15, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Dhyan Sreenivasan is busy juggling shooting schedules and interactions promoting Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, which releases on September 15. When Cheena Trophy releases in a couple of weeks, he would have had three releases over a two-month period — Jailer, Nadikalil… and Cheena Trophy between August and October. Ask him how that aligned and he is quick to point out that he had releases last year too, “but yes, not almost back-to-back,” he agrees.

The actor is a favourite on social media, his interviews are click-bait as his interactions are lively, laced with a mix of acerbic wit and self-deprecatory humour. Often it is to the point that he is perceived as lacking the necessary (‘politically correct’) filters in an image-driven industry. While promoting this film, he recently spoke about personal matters, admitting to things most people would consider unflattering.

“Because I talk honestly , and say things as they are, you might think of me as an ‘alien’. When people around constantly use ‘filters’, people like me come across as being almost ‘dystopian’!” he says over the phone, laughing.

Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, he says, is reminiscent of the films of the 1980s-90s rural-based, light-hearted films which were loaded with situational comedy. The film, based in the Malabar region, pivots around Dhyan’s and Aju Varghese’s characters. It is inspired by a real life incident from the lives of the writer-director duo Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is some politics in the film, but it is not political. The lead characters essayed by us have our respective, opposing political ideologies and affiliations. Rival parties take turns hosting the annual temple festival… it [the film] is about these nuggets of rural life. Politics or satire is just garnishing in the film. We [Dhyan’s and Aju’s characters] are looking to get married, and things come to a head when ‘Yamuna’ shows up. That is when the action picks up.There is situational humour, the frames are peopled by an amazing cast of actors. I think we have made a good film.” Since Aju and Dhyan have collaborated on several films before, the makers are banking on their chemistry.

Among Dhyan’s future projects is Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by older brother, Vineeth Sreenivasan. Dhyan made his acting debut in Vineeth’s 2013 film Thira. Varshangalkku Shesham boasts an enviable star cast that includes Vineeth, Nivin Pauly, Pranav Mohanlal, Aju Varghese, and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others.

The film is running in theatres

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.