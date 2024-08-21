ADVERTISEMENT

Dhvani Bhanushali to make Bollywood acting debut in ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’

Published - August 21, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Co-starring Aashim Gulati, the film is written by Laxman Utekar and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta

The Hindu Bureau

Dhvani Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is making her Bollywood acting debut in a film titled Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. Co-starring Aashim Gulati, the film is written by Laxman Utekar (Luka Chuppi, Mimi, the forthcoming Chhaava) and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is billed as a family entertainer with a concoction of ‘humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability’, the makers said in a press note.

Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma are also featured in the cast.

Dhvani, daughter of music baron Vinod Bhanushali, has crooned several hit singles and film songs. She has featured in music videos in the past, including a 2023 garba track penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is set to release theatrically on September 20, 2024.

