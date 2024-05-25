ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Martin’ gets a release date

Published - May 25, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Dhruva Sarja’s VFX-heavy action-packed movie ‘Martin’ is set for a worldwide release in October

The Hindu Bureau

Dhruva Sarja in ‘Martin’. | Photo Credit: Lahari Music-T Series/YouTube

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, which has been in the making for close to three years, has got a release date. The Kannada original movie, to be released in multiple languages, will have a worldwide release on October 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained: The delay behind star-driven Kannada films

Directed by A P Arjun, Martin is touted to be an action extravaganza. Last year, the makers of the film had released the teaser for the movie, in which Dhruva Sarja was seen in multiple action sequences in a beefed up look.

Martin is bankrolled by Uday K Mehta, who produced Dhruva Sarja’s previous movie, Pogaru. With an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, Martin is touted to have more than eight-nine action scenes. “The high-end CG work caused the delay of the movie,” director Arjun had told The Hindu recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satya Hege is the cinematographer of Martin while Ravi Basrur is the music composer. Acclaimed duo Ram-Lakshman has done the stunt choreography for the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is also filming for KD-The Devil, a period gangster drama directed by Prem. Arjun’s last film was Kiss, a romantic drama starring Viraat and Sreeleela.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US