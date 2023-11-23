ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dhootha’ trailer: Naga Chaitanya as an investigative journalist in Vikram Kumar’s web series 

November 23, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Telugu web series ‘Dhootha’, directed by Vikram Kumar and starring Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar, follows a trail of mysterious incidents

The Hindu Bureau

Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar’s web series ‘Dhootha’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In director Vikram Kumar’s Telugu web series Dhootha, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, actor Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist named Sagar who finds himself in the thick of unexpected happenings. The series trailer shows Sagar as an investigative journalist who wants to be a messenger (dhootha) who presents the truth to people. However, he finds himself at the centre of mysterious incidents of crime. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Ravindra Vijay play crucial parts.

Produced by Sharrat Marar, Dhootha has Naga Chaitanya trying to unravel the dark secrets behind how newspapers predict tragic events. Says Vikram Kumar, “This is a fast-paced suspense thriller with a blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar’s past transgressions come back to haunt, not only him but also, everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions.”

Leading up to Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya launched his own YouTube channel and shared a video of him making surprise visits to meet some of his fans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US