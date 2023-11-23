HamberMenu
‘Dhootha’ trailer: Naga Chaitanya as an investigative journalist in Vikram Kumar’s web series 

Telugu web series ‘Dhootha’, directed by Vikram Kumar and starring Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar, follows a trail of mysterious incidents

November 23, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar’s web series ‘Dhootha’

Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar’s web series ‘Dhootha’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In director Vikram Kumar’s Telugu web series Dhootha, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, actor Naga Chaitanya plays an investigative journalist named Sagar who finds himself in the thick of unexpected happenings. The series trailer shows Sagar as an investigative journalist who wants to be a messenger (dhootha) who presents the truth to people. However, he finds himself at the centre of mysterious incidents of crime. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Ravindra Vijay play crucial parts.

Produced by Sharrat Marar, Dhootha has Naga Chaitanya trying to unravel the dark secrets behind how newspapers predict tragic events. Says Vikram Kumar, “This is a fast-paced suspense thriller with a blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar’s past transgressions come back to haunt, not only him but also, everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions.”

Leading up to Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya launched his own YouTube channel and shared a video of him making surprise visits to meet some of his fans.

