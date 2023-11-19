ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

November 19, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Gadhvi is survived by his wife and two daughters

PTI

Sanjay Gadhvi

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56.

Gadhvi, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise — Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was "perfectly healthy".

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye, which he followed up with 2002's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, his first project with Yash Raj Films.

The director gained attention with his third directorial, the stylish action thriller Dhoom, which made motorbiking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2002 film followed the story of a cat-and-mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen.

The success of Dhoom spawned a film franchise.

Gadhvi also directed its superhit sequel Dhoom 2. The 2006 film starred Bachchan, Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu.

The third Dhoom film was, however, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The 2013 movie featured Bachchan, Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Gadhvi’s film credits include Kidnap (2008), Ajab Gazabb Love (2012) and Operation Parindey, his last directorial which was released in 2020.

Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US