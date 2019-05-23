Dhoolpet Ganesha: The colour of faith

At the Habitat Film Festival held in New Delhi last week, the only Telugu film to be screened was a documentary titled Dhoolpet Ganesha, directed by Hyderabad-based independent filmmaker Anantha Perumal.

The one hour 26 minute film begins in Dhoolpet, the locality in Hyderabad where thousands of idols of Ganesha are made ahead of the Ganesh Chathurti festival. Inside one of the workshops, a large idol of Ganesha is ready to be transported to Bhuchchi Reddy Colony near Shamshabad. Unlike other peaches and pink complexioned idols, this is a black one.

Anantha Perumal follows the idol to the Colony and tries to find out how the young and the old in the area gather together for the festivities and how they receive the black-coloured idol. Shot with a GoPro camera, the film brings forth personal stories, different perceptions of faith, colour, caste and creed.

A bunch of people haul up the idol on a small truck and navigate the potholed roads, careful not to damage the idol before it reaches their basti (neighbourhood). Children talk animatedly about how they too have a say in selection of the idols, and men and women are at the forefront of the arrangements for the festivities.

Anantha Perumal reveals that he had filmed Dhoolpet Ganesha in 2013, after he returned from the US. He grew up in the BHEL area of the city, studied engineering and went to the US to work. However, he had always been more inclined towards cinema. He remembers making his first short film just before appearing for the EAMCET, “You can imagine how my marks would have been,” he laughs. Anantha Perumal pursued a course in feature film direction at the California Institute of the Arts.

When he returned from the US, he and his friends who were passionate about cinema had talked about the dynamics of Hyderabad as a city rarely being presented in mainstream Telugu films. On a whim, they visited Dhoolpet before Ganesh Chathurti.

Anantha Perumal was drawn to the possible stories that can emerge from this festival and decided to pursue the journey of a black-coloured idol. “In international films that are, for instance, set in New York, you get a sense of the city and its culture. In India, there have been several such films that showcase Mumbai. But we’ve rarely seen something similar about Hyderabad in Telugu cinema. I felt it would be interesting to make a film that gives a sense of the common people of a locality,” he explains.

At the end of the festival, he had hours of video footage. He had questioned people on faith and other issues and they had responded spontaneously. When he saw the rushes, he felt there was scope for a film. Funding issues came in the way of editing.

In the meantime, Anantha Perumal got busy with making corporate films for sustenance. He revived the editing process in 2017. The film took shape on the editing table and the final flourishes came with Vivek Sagar and the Tapeloop band stepping in to do the background score.

The filmmaker is happy with the reception at the Habitat Film Festival and now plans to organise screenings in different cities, before it is made available on digital platforms.