Dhoni Entertainment’s ‘LGM - Let’s Get Married’ to release in theatres on July 28

July 20, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

LGM - Let’s Get Married, cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s maiden production venture under their banner Dhoni Entertainment, is set to release in theatres on July 28. The film is headlined by Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya Moidu, and Yogi Babu.

The film was recently in the news for Dhoni’s speech at the trailer launch that happened in Chennai. The two-minute trailer showed glimpses of a fun drama about a young man (Harish) who has to deal with the issues arising between his girlfriend (Ivana) and his mother (Nadiya).

Billed as a family entertainer, the film is conceptualised by Sakshi and written and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani (author of the new age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin).

The film has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil (Hridayam fame) and editing by Pradeep E Ragav (Love Today). Director Ramesh also composes the music for the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.