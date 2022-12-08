Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda to headline Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'

December 08, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The makers announced the film's cast on the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday

PTI

The team of ‘Ikkis’

Veteran actor Dharmendra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are set to play the lead roles in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrpal.

The makers announced the film's cast on the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday.

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan will be producing the biopic via his banner Maddock Films.

The project was first announced in 2019 on the 69th birth anniversary of Arun Khetrpal with Varun Dhawan attached to play the lead role. The film got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to Dhawan's exit over scheduling conflict.

"Ikkis" marks the second big project for Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. The young actor is set to headline Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" series.

The Netflix musical also marks Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor's foray into acting. It is set to launch on the streamer in 2023.

