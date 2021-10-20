Dharamshala International Film Festival unveils line-up for 10th edition

A still from Egyptian filmmaker Omar El Zohairy’s ‘Feathers’

20 October 2021 17:37 IST

The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) on Wednesday announced the line-up of Indian and international feature films, documentaries and shorts that will be screened during its landmark 10th edition.

The acclaimed festival will be once again held virtually, from November 4 to 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four international and critically-acclaimed movies will make their India premiere at the festival.

The films include Egyptian filmmaker Omar El Zohairy’s “Feathers”, which won Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics’ Week and “The Tale of King Crab”, which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Spanish movie “El Planeta” and “Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time”, Hungary’s official entry to the Oscars, are the other films.

The DIFF will also screen three Indian feature films: “Uljhan” by Ashish Pant, “Shoebox” by Faraz Ali and “Laila Aur Satt Geet” Pushpendra Singh.

Among the documentaries that will be showcased during the festival are Sundance winners “The Earth is Blue as an Orange” and “All Light Everywhere”. The other movies are “Taming the Garden”, “Ganden: A Joyful Land”, “My Favourite War”, “Borderlands” and “Radiograph of a Family”.

Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer “The Miniaturist of Junagadh” and Vikramaditya Motwane-produced “Khabsurat” will be the highlights among the short films.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said though the team is sad for not being able to hold a physical festival, they are excited to reach a wide array of audiences with its digital iteration.

“DIFF’s reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts and feature films from around the world and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store for our audiences. “Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before,” Sarin said.