Dhanush’s trilingual film with Sekhar Kammula launched

November 28, 2022 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Dhanush will join hands with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula for a film. The untitled project was officially launched today with a pooja ceremony.

The film, which will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas’ Twitter handle posted images from the pooja ceremony.

Details of the rest of the cast and crew of the film are currently under wraps.

Best known for many hit Telugu films like Godavari, Happy Days, Leader, and Fidaa, Sekhar’s last release was Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Dhanush, last seen in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuvean, will be seen next in Vaathi ( Sir), a Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Venky Atluri. He also has Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran in production.