Dhanush‘s ‘Thiruchitrabhalam’ to release in theatres on August 18

June 16, 2022 14:22 IST

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film marks Dhanush‘s return to theatres after a hattrick of streaming premieres

Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambhalam will hit screens on August 18. The film’s producer Sun Pictures announced the news on their official Twitter handle.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambhalam brings Dhanush back to the theatres after a hattrick of OTT releases, namely, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, and Maaran.

Sharing the update on his Twitter handle, Dhanush wrote, “Well it’s been a while isn’t ? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in theatres. (sic)“

Thiruchitrambhalam also stars Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, and Prakash Raj in the lead. Earlier this week, the makers had released the first looks of the actors from the film.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by Om Prakash. Notably, the film also marks the fourth collaboration between Mithran and Dhanush after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas in the Russo brothers’ Netflix film The Gray Man, which is set to premiere on July 17. He also has Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven, Venky Atluri’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi (Sir), and a yet-untitled project with Arun Matheswaran in different stages of production.