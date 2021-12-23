Dhanush’s ‘Sir’ to trace the ambiitous journey of a common man

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his Hindi movie ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

Dhanush on Thursday announced his new Telugu-Tamil bilingual film titled “Sir”.

The movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of “Rang De” and “Tholiprema” fame.

Dhanush shared the motion poster of the film, which is set in a junior college.

“#vaathi #sir title motion poster,” the 38-year-old actor wrote, alongside the clip.

In the video, the makers said the GV Prakash Kumar musical will be an ambitious journey of a common man Dhanush in and as “Sir”.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and is lensed by Dinesh Krishnan B.

The shoot is expected to begin soon, according to the motion poster.

Dhanush is awaiting the release of his Hindi movie “Atrangi Re” with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The Aanand L Rai-directed film will premiere at Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

The actor is also set to make his debut in Hollywood with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s “The Gray Man”, in which he co-stars with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. A movie with his director-brother Selvaraghavan’s next “Naane Varuven” too is in the pipeline. P