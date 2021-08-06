Movies

Dhanush’s next film titled ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, goes on floors

Dhanush  

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film is titled “Thiruchitrambalam”, the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday.

The film was tentatively called “D44”.

“Thiruchitrambalam” is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures shared the title announcement video on its official Twitter handle.

“#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam,” read the caption of the clip.

Earlier in the day, the production banner had posted pictures from the pooja ceremony.

“@dhanushkraja’s #D44 shooting commences today,” the tweet read.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-actor Bharathiraja.

Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama “Mathil” (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy “Uthamaputhiran”.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj’s “Jagame Thandhiram”, will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Hindi romantic-drama “Atrangi Re” and the Hollywood thriller “The Gray Man”, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.


