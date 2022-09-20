Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' to hit screens on September 29

The film will now clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’, which releases a day after the former, at the box office

PTI
September 20, 2022 14:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Release date announcement poster | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/Twitter

It’s official! Dhanush’s upcoming film Naane Varuven will release on September 29 and will clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which releases a day after the former, at the box office

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

Dhanush's brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan, has directed Naane Varuven, a psychological action-drama. This is the fifth collaboration between the two, and the duo also share the writing credits of the film. They have previously worked on Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Naane Varuvean also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Shelly Kishore. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dhanush on Wednesday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture Vaathi ( Sir in Telugu). His last big screen outing was the hit film Thiruchitrambalam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Here’s the teaser of Naane Varuven:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app