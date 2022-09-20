Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' to hit screens on September 29

Release date announcement poster | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/Twitter

It’s official! Dhanush’s upcoming film Naane Varuven will release on September 29 and will clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which releases a day after the former, at the box office

Dhanush announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

Dhanush's brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan, has directed Naane Varuven, a psychological action-drama. This is the fifth collaboration between the two, and the duo also share the writing credits of the film. They have previously worked on Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Naane Varuvean also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Shelly Kishore. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

Meanwhile, Dhanush on Wednesday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture Vaathi ( Sir in Telugu). His last big screen outing was the hit film Thiruchitrambalam.

Here’s the teaser of Naane Varuven: