Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ to premiere June 18 on Netflix

Dhanush plays the character of Suruli in the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil

Dhanush’s next film Jagame Thandhiram, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj will make its worldwide debut on June 18, exclusively on Netflix.

Dhanush plays the character of Suruli in the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and for the very first time in Indian cinema, James Cosmo. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan, and is produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Talking about the film, Karthik Subbaraj said, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table.”

Dhanush’s latest release was Karnan, which was a massive success, and has Atrangi Re in the pipeline, while Karthik Subbaraj is working on his untitled next film with Vikram.