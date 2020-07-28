Dhanush’s birthday: ‘Karnan’ poster, ‘Rakita Rakita’ from ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ released

Even as wishes keep pouring in for actor Dhanush, who turned 37 today, the team of the star’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram released a single from the film’s soundtrack — ‘Rakita Rakita’, composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Aiswarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others, and is produced by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios.

With lyrics by Vivek, ‘Rakita Rakita’ fits the thathuva paadal (message song) mould but its peppy, foot-tapping beats set to the drums of parai music has clinched it many admirers. The vocals are by Santhosh Narayanan, Dhanush and Dhee. While there is no video footage to accompany the song, we see Dhanush with a handlebar-moustache matching feet to the beats, in what’s set to become a trademark movement along the lines of the ‘drooped right shoulder shake step’ popularised by the song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Vijay’s Master.

The lyrics points to a man who is the master of his own destiny. Jagame Thandhiram, which was set for a theatrical release on May 1 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak, is likely to release next year after the producers categorically denied an OTT release for the film. Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a gangster film.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mari Selvaraj uploaded a photo of Karnan’s title look to this Twitter feed. We see a golden sword that many hands are trying to clasp at, even as smoke pillows in the background with something being set on fire. We see wild animals on one side of the sword and humans on the other. Mari Selvaraj captioned the post with: “Justice will rise up like the Sun.”

Title poster for Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music for Karnan is also by Santhosh Narayanan while cinematography is by Theni Eshwar. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations, who also produced Dhanush’s last film with Vetri Maaran, Asuran. Mari Selvaraj also announced the release of video footage of the making of a song ‘Raja Melam’ later in the day.