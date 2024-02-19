Dhanush’s 50th film titled ‘Raayan’; first look out

February 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Looks like the rumours were true! The title of Dhanush’s 50th film is here, and it’s Raayan. Helmed by Dhanush, his sophomore directorial after Pa Paandi (2017), the makers also released the film’s first look.

Also starring Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’sCaptain Millerco-star Sundeep Kishan, the first look features Dhanush in an apron with the other two actors aboard what looks like a food truck. While Kalidas and Sundeep are holding knives, Dhanush is holding a sharp tool which could possibly be an ice pick.

Also written by Dhanush, AR Rahman, who had collaborated with the actor for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Rayaan.

With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. More details on the film’s cast are expected soon. Produced by Sun Pictures, Rayaan is slated to release later this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

