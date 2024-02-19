ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush’s 50th film titled ‘Raayan’; first look out

February 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Dhanush for ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Maryan’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and the upcoming Hindi film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, is the music director of ‘Rayaan’

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Raayan’ | Photo Credit: @sunpictures/X

Looks like the rumours were true! The title of Dhanush’s 50th film is here, and it’s Raayan. Helmed by Dhanush, his sophomore directorial after Pa Paandi (2017), the makers also released the film’s first look. 

ALSO READ
‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’: Dhanush’s third directorial to feature a young ensemble
ALSO READ
Dhanush, Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman reunite for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Also starring Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’sCaptain Millerco-star Sundeep Kishan, the first look features Dhanush in an apron with the other two actors aboard what looks like a food truck. While Kalidas and Sundeep are holding knives, Dhanush is holding a sharp tool which could possibly be an ice pick. 

Also written by Dhanush, AR Rahman, who had collaborated with the actor for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Rayaan

With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. More details on the film’s cast are expected soon. Produced by Sun Pictures, Rayaan is slated to release later this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US