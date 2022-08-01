Vetri Maaran and Dhanush on the sets of ‘Vada Chennai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vetri Maaran revealed the same during the audio launch of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam

Filmmaker Vetri Maaran has said that he will once again team up with Dhanush for a project after finishing Viduthalai and Vaadivaasal.

The director revealed the same during the audio launch of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam when the crowd chanted for an update on the sequel to the duo’s 2018 film Vada Chennai. This has also led to speculations that Vada Chennai 2 is the project that Vetri Maaran refers to.

Vada Chennai is a gangster saga that starred Ameer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Kishore, and Daniel Balaji in the lead roles. Post the release, Vetri Maaran said that he is planning on making a prequel film that will narrate the life of Ameer’s character Rajan and a sequel film that will follow Dhanush’s character Anbu post the events of the 2018 film. Though there were speculations that the prequel project was being planned as a web series titled Rajan Vagaiyara, there hasn’t been any update regarding the projects.

The upcoming project will mark the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetri Maaran, who had earlier joined hands for Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of Thiruchitrambalam, and has Vaathi, Naane Varuven, and Captain Miller in different stages of production. Vetri Maaran is currently working on the Vijay Sethupathi, Soori starrer Viduthalai and on the Suriya-starrer Vaadivaasal.