Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 14

10 May 2021 13:11 IST

The film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, released in theatres on April 9

Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ was among the last big releases in cinema halls, before theatres shut down due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Karnan’ will now have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, on May 14.

The film, which released to much acclaim, revolves around the life of Karnan (Dhanush), a brave youngster who fights for the rights of the people of his village. The story chronicles the struggles, the unfairness, and the rise against casteism and police brutality in the village.

Director Mari Selvaraj said in a press statement, “With a strong storyline coupled with Dhanush’s incredible acting prowess, I knew the film had the potential to be a hit with fans. I am excited that the film is getting its digital debut.”

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, added, “We constantly look for ways to enhance and enrich the streaming experience. One important aspect of that is to bring compelling stories that never fail to capture the audience's imagination. Following the success of recent Tamil hits like ‘Master’, ‘Maara’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’, ‘Nishabdham’, among many others, we are delighted to bring yet another highly acclaimed film, ‘Karnan’.”

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the film also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in prominent roles.