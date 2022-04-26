Dhanush on ‘The Gray Man’: ‘Couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Hollywood journey’

The film, also starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans among others, is directed by the Russo brothers, and will release July 22 on Netflix

The first look of Dhanush in the much-awaited Hollywood film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and others, is out.

In a statement, Dhanush said, “I am very humbled by the love and anticipation my fans have shown for me and The Gray Man. Though it’s a small part, I had the opportunity to collaborate with many talented people on set and work on some terrific action sequences. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Hollywood journey, and I am hoping audiences globally enjoy the film and experience an adrenaline rush with the action.”

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame, the thriller is based on the book series, The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, and will revolve around a former CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling).

Other cast members include Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Tamil film Maaran, currently has a slew of projects, including the Selvaraghavan-directed Naane Varuven, Mithran Jawahar-directed Thiruchitrambalam and Venky Alluri-directed Vaathi.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

The film is set to release July 22 on Netflix.