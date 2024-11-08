Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s ‘Idli Kadai’ gets a release date

Actor-director Dhanush on Friday (November 11, 2024) announced that his upcoming film Idli Kadai,in which he stars alongside his Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen, will release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Also directed by the Raayan-maker, the film is produced by the actor’s Wunderbar Films in association with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

On his official X handle, Dhanush announced the news with a poster that features his character standing opposite an idli shop named Sivanesan Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is Dhanush’s fourth directorial project. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK.

Details regarding the rest of the cast are yet to be announced. Dhanush and Nithya Menen are reuniting in the film after the hit family drama Thiruchitrambalam, for which Nithya won the National Award for Best Actor in a Female Lead.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his third film as a director. Titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Dhanush is also part of Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna. He was last seen in his second directorial and 50th film, Raayan.

ALSO READ:‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns