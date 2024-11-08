 />
Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s ‘Idli Kadai’ gets a release date

‘Idli Kadai,’ Dhanush’s fourth directorial project, has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar

Updated - November 08, 2024 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release announcement poster of ‘Idli Kadai’

Release announcement poster of ‘Idli Kadai’ | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/X

Actor-director Dhanush on Friday (November 11, 2024) announced that his upcoming film Idli Kadai,in which he stars alongside his Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen, will release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Also directed by the Raayan-maker, the film is produced by the actor’s Wunderbar Films in association with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

On his official X handle, Dhanush announced the news with a poster that features his character standing opposite an idli shop named Sivanesan Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is Dhanush’s fourth directorial project. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK.

Details regarding the rest of the cast are yet to be announced. Dhanush and Nithya Menen are reuniting in the film after the hit family drama Thiruchitrambalam, for which Nithya won the National Award for Best Actor in a Female Lead.

Nithya Menen on her Best Actress win: ‘My intention has always been to do roles that make people happy’

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his third film as a director. Titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Dhanush is also part of Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna. He was last seen in his second directorial and 50th film, Raayan.

ALSO READ:‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

Published - November 08, 2024 11:49 am IST

