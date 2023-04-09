Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj team up once again after ‘Karnan’

April 09, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Actor Dhanush will join hands with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj once again after their 2021 hit film Karnan. The film will be produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, marking the banner’s return to production after a four-year hiatus.

The announcement was made on the two-year anniversary of Karnan. Mari shared the announcement poster along with a picture with Dhanush and wrote, “Extremely overwhelmed to announce this on the same day as Karnan’s release. I am exhilarated and filled with gratitude in joining hands with @dhanushkraja⁩ sir once again (sic).”

Dhanush called the project as a prestigious one and that it’s special for many reasons.

The film, which marks Wunderbar’s 15th production, will be co-produced by Zee Studios. Other details regarding the film’s title, cast, and crew remain unknown at the moment. The announcement poster, however, hints at another raw and rustic drama on cards from Mari.

2021’s Karnanwas an intense drama about an oppressed village’s fight against injustice. The film also starred Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli among others.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Venky Atluri’s Vaathi, will be seen next in Arun Mateshwaran’s Captain Miller. He also has a film with Sekhar Kammul and his 50th film — tentatively called D50 and produced by Sun Pictures — in the pipeline. Mari, on the other hand, has Thangalaan and Vaazhai coming up next.