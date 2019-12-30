Dhanush completes Karthik Subbaraj’s film

While he had only two films (Asuran and Enai Noki Paayum Thota) release in 2019, actor Dhanush looks set to have an even busier 2020, if things go to plan. The star’s first release of the New Year, Pattas, is slated for January 16. And Dhanush has now confirmed that filming for Karthik Subbaraj’s purported gangster flick is complete.

The actor posted on Twitter: “That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special.” The pair have been mutually appreciative of each other’s knowledge of the craft in public since starting to work together. “Thanks a lot @dhanushkraja sir for the kind words... It was a great experience for me and the team to work with an awesome actor like you....,” Subbaraj posted in reply to Dhanush’s Twitter post.

Produced by YNOT Studios, the film, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan among others, is yet-to-be-titled. While it was rumoured that the title was Suruli, the production team issued a statement, earlier this month, clarifying that the film’s name will only be revealed in February 2020. Dhanush is now expected to start preparation for his upcoming film with Mari Selvaraj.