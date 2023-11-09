HamberMenu
Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’ to release for Pongal 2024

The film was earlier slated to release in theatres on December 15

November 09, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Captain Miller’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Captain Miller’ | Photo Credit: @SathyaJyothi/X

The release of Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming period action film Captain Miller has been pushed to Pongal 2024. The film, which was earlier slated to release on December 15, will now be released in theatres alongside Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan and Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4.

Captain Miller, billed as a big-budget period spectacle, has been in production since September last year. The film is reportedly set during the pre-Independence Era, with Dhanush featuring in three different looks. The earlier released teaser showed the star going all guns blazing in an action-heavy film.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken are also part of the cast.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under their Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Captain Miller has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.

Notably, after Captain Miller, Dhanush will once again team up with Arun for a new film. Meanwhile, the actor has a film with Karnan-maker Mari Selvaraj, a film with Sekhar Kammul co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, his second directorial D50, and Anand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein in the pipeline.

