Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce separation

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush

17 January 2022 23:25 IST

The couple got married in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga

Actor Dhanush has announced his separation from wife, filmmaker-dancer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage.

In a post on social media, the actor wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.”

He added, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

The couple with Rajinikanth

Dhanush also requested everyone to give them the privacy needed and to respect their decision.

The couple got married in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga. They have also worked together, with Aishwaryaa making her directorial debut with the Tamil film 3, that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, and which also featured the viral Why This Kolaveri Di song.

On the work front, Dhanush’s last release was the Hindi film Atrangi Re. He is currently shooting for a slew of projects, such as Maaran, Sir and Hollywood flick The Gray Man.