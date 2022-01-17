Movies

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce separation

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush  

Actor Dhanush has announced his separation from wife, filmmaker-dancer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

In a post on social media, the actor wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.”

 

He added, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

The couple with Rajinikanth

The couple with Rajinikanth  

Dhanush also requested everyone to give them the privacy needed and to respect their decision.

The couple got married in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga. They have also worked together, with Aishwaryaa making her directorial debut with the Tamil film 3, that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, and which also featured the viral Why This Kolaveri Di song.

On the work front, Dhanush’s last release was the Hindi film Atrangi Re. He is currently shooting for a slew of projects, such as Maaran, Sir and Hollywood flick The Gray Man.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 11:41:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/dhanush-aishwaryaa-rajinikanth-announce-separation/article38284136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY