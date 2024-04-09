Dhananjaya’s next is ‘Kotee’, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal

April 09, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s next is with Parameshwar Gundkal. The film is titled Kotee and will be produced by Jyothi Deshpande.

Known for his stint with Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal, known popularly as Param in the industry, will be debuting as a director with this film. He had recently donned the hat of the head of the Kannada cinema division at Jio Studios. The film marks Jio Studios’ foray into Kannada cinema.

Music composers Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav have been roped in for the film. Editor-cinematographer Pratheek Shetty (Kantara fame) is also part of the movie. Moksha Koushal is reported to play the female lead in the movie.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers released the poster of Kotee. The first-look poster shows Dhananjaya sporting a lion mane hairstyle and his face is covered with Rs 500 notes. The film’s teaser will be out on April 13. Dhananjaya is also working on Anna From Mexico and the two-part gangster film Uttarakaanda.

