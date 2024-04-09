ADVERTISEMENT

Dhananjaya’s next is ‘Kotee’, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal

April 09, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Known for his stint with Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal is debuting as a director with ‘Kotee’ and the film marks Jio Studios’ foray into Kannada films

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Kotee’, starring Dhananjaya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s next is with Parameshwar Gundkal. The film is titled Kotee and will be produced by Jyothi Deshpande.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood’s Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film ‘Uttarakaanda’

Known for his stint with Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal, known popularly as Param in the industry, will be debuting as a director with this film. He had recently donned the hat of the head of the Kannada cinema division at Jio Studios. The film marks Jio Studios’ foray into Kannada cinema.

Music composers Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav have been roped in for the film. Editor-cinematographer Pratheek Shetty (Kantara fame) is also part of the movie. Moksha Koushal is reported to play the female lead in the movie.

ALSO READ:Ramya opts out of Dhananjaya starrer ‘Uttarakaanda’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers released the poster of Kotee. The first-look poster shows Dhananjaya sporting a lion mane hairstyle and his face is covered with Rs 500 notes. The film’s teaser will be out on April 13. Dhananjaya is also working on Anna From Mexico and the two-part gangster film Uttarakaanda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US