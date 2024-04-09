GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhananjaya’s next is ‘Kotee’, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal

Known for his stint with Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal is debuting as a director with ‘Kotee’ and the film marks Jio Studios’ foray into Kannada films

April 09, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘Kotee’, starring Dhananjaya.

The first-look poster of ‘Kotee’, starring Dhananjaya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada actor Dhananjaya’s next is with Parameshwar Gundkal. The film is titled Kotee and will be produced by Jyothi Deshpande.

Bollywood’s Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film ‘Uttarakaanda’

Known for his stint with Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal, known popularly as Param in the industry, will be debuting as a director with this film. He had recently donned the hat of the head of the Kannada cinema division at Jio Studios. The film marks Jio Studios’ foray into Kannada cinema.

Music composers Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav have been roped in for the film. Editor-cinematographer Pratheek Shetty (Kantara fame) is also part of the movie. Moksha Koushal is reported to play the female lead in the movie.

ALSO READ:Ramya opts out of Dhananjaya starrer ‘Uttarakaanda’

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers released the poster of Kotee. The first-look poster shows Dhananjaya sporting a lion mane hairstyle and his face is covered with Rs 500 notes. The film’s teaser will be out on April 13. Dhananjaya is also working on Anna From Mexico and the two-part gangster film Uttarakaanda.

Indian cinema / World cinema

